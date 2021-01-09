Kenya Rolls Out Digital Verification System For Covid-19 Certificates

Kenya will start verifying Covid-19 certificates using an electronic system effective January 11. The Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe said the ministry has rolled out the system which will be used to authenticate certificates at the country’s border points.

“I, therefore, wish to notify travelers to first visit an authorized laboratory to take an RT PCR COVID – 19 test and be issued with Trusted Travel ( TT ) codes that can be verified by airlines and Port Health authorities,” he said.

“In-bound travelers from countries yet to onboard to the Trusted Travel Initiative will use a tool made available through the UNDP – supported global. Haven partnership for COVID – 19 test results and vaccine certificates verification.”

According to the ministry, all travellers must have their certificates verified using the TT (Trusted Travller) Process before they depart. Similarly, all Covid-19 testing facilities are now required to issue certificates that have TT codes to facilitate the authentication process.

The travel codes will be issued to travellers once they meet the entry and exit requirements of Kenya.

Kagwe said the ministry had partnered with UN institutions, AU bodies, technology companies, telecom operators and standards organizations to extend the digital services to Kenyans at no extra cost.

