Why Kenya Risks Missing Another International Match

Kenya recently missed an opportunity play Uganda for a spot in this year’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, Awcon slated for Morocco.

This was after a letter written by secretary general of the disbanded Football Kenya Federation, FKF Barry Otieno indicated to CAF, the continental football body, that the federation could not make arrangements to host the game.

The Harambee Starlets were forced to leave camp after efforts by the FKF Caretaker Committee to convince the Cairo-based organization to reverse the decision failed.

However, even before the wound dries, Kenya could miss another international outing, this time against South Africa in the U17 World Cup qualifiers early March.

As it stands, Kenya is yet to inform CAF the date and venue of the encounter. This should be done thirty days to kick off date as stipulated in the CAF regulations, failure to which a fine of Ksh200,000 is imposed.

On the other hand, South Africa football body, SAFA are required to let the host federation, in this case FKF of their travel plans 14 days to the match, however, Kahawa Tungu Sports Desk has learnt that SAFA has been trying in vain to reach football authorities in Kenya.

With less than 15 days to the double header’s first leg in Nairobi, Kenya is yet to assemble a team, and a coach to handle them has not been appointed.

The government disbanded the FKF Executive in November last over alleged embezzlement with a Caretaker Committee led by retired judge Aaron Ringera appointed to take charge.

FIFA, the global football body and CAF, have however refused to recognize the committee.

