Kenya Requires Additional Spectrum to Attain Global Data Speeds Standards- GSMA

Kenya requires at least 2 GHz additional spectrum to meet the standards of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) data speeds.

The Global System for Mobile Communications Association, GSMA, has asked Kenya’s Mobile Industry Regulator to increase spectrum provision by at least two gigahertz (GHz). The global lobby for telecoms says this will maximize the potential of 5G in the country.

According to a publication by GSMA, Kenya’s telecom is short of at least 2GHz of mid-range spectrum required to meet the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) data speeds.

“This spectrum will ensure mobile operators can deliver the ITU targets of 100 Mbps download speeds and 50 Mbps upload speeds to meet future needs of consumers and businesses,” said GSMA in a statement.

Read: Safaricom Wins GSMA Award for Outstanding Contribution to The Mobile Industry

This will help stakeholders on the path to realizing the maximum benefits by 2030.

“The study shows that policymakers should licence spectrum to mobile operators in harmonised bands, such as 3.5 GHz, 4.8 GHz and, 6GHz to meet the ITU’s requirements by 2030.”

GSMA also said that by achieving the required ITU targets, the mobile industry regulator would be able to lower the cost of 5G for the consumer and minimize the impact on the environment

“Without the additional spectrum, it will be impossible to realise the full potential of 5G in some cases. In others, it will lead to higher carbon emissions and consumer prices.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu