Kenya Reports 388 New Cases Of Covid-19 As Caseload Hits 41,546

Kenya has reported 388 more infections of Covid-19 case after 4,287 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

This raises the country’s caseload to 41,546, the highest in the East African region.

Six more patients have died, raising the number of fatalities in Kenya to 766, according to a statement by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

The number of recovered patients in Kenya has risen by 63 to 31,000. 40 had been admitted to hospitals and 23 in the home-based care programme.

Nakuru had 86 cases, Nairobi 84, Mombasa 51, Trans Nzoia 49, Kiambu 29, Kisumu 17, Kericho 11.

Meru and Busia have 10 cases each, Bungoma eight, Machakos seven, Garissa five, Kajiado, Tharaka Nithi and Nyamira three cases each, Nyeri, Siaya, Makueni, Nandi, Kwale and Nyandarua two cases each.

