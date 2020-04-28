Kenya Reports 11 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Now At 374

11 new case out of the 589 samples tested in the last 24 hours have tested positive for COVID-19, Health CAS Rashid Aman has announced.

This brings the toll to 374.

Of the 11 cases, seven are from Nairobi and four from Mombasa.

They are aged between three years and 75 years of age, the CAS said.

124 people have recovered from the novel COVID-19, after 10 others tested negative.

Dr Aman also stated that those aged between 30-59 carry the burden of the coronavirus disease. They account for 224 positive cases.

But Dr Aman noted that it is not the time to celebrate and lose sight of the disease.

“This is not the time to drop the ball,” he said.

The ministry has also indicated that pubs will remain closed as it reopens eateries and restaurants which adhere to the strict guidelines.

Restaurant owners have been advised to have their workers tested for the respiratory disease before reopening their establishments.

They will also be required to gain permits from the health department before resuming permits.

It was also noted that patrons with a temperature of above 37.5 degrees will not be allowed into the joints.

On Monday, health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the food joints will remain open from 5 am to 4 am.

MOH has provided a raft of guidelines that these premises will be required to follow. They include banning of buffet services, 1.5 metre distance between the customers, serving an alcoholic drink to a customer waiting for an order, during the meal, or 30 minutes after the meal ended.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu