Kenya Relegated To Challenge Cup In Singapore

Kenya failed yet again to make the main cup quarters after losing their opening two pool games in the Singapore Sevens.
Shujaa finished 3rd in Pool A after beating Canada 24-7 in its last match of the Group having earlier on lost 12-10 to USA in the opener before going down 26-5 to South Africa in the second match.
The team will now face Japan in the Challenge Cup.
"That is a coach KILLER!"
Trailing by two points and the seconds ticking away, Kenya miss the conversion from in front of the posts #HSBC7s | #Singapore7s pic.twitter.com/QPwq8UKko2
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 9, 2022
