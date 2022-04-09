in SPORTS

Kenya Relegated To Challenge Cup In Singapore

Kenya failed yet again to make the main cup quarters after losing their opening two pool games in the Singapore Sevens.

Shujaa finished 3rd in Pool A after beating Canada 24-7 in its last match of the Group having earlier on lost 12-10 to USA in the opener before going down 26-5 to South Africa in the second match.

The team will now face Japan in the Challenge Cup.

Singapore 7s

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

