Kenya Rejects 7 High-profile South Sudanese Covid-19 Patients

The Kenyan government has reportedly rejected seven high-profile South Sudanese Coronavirus (Covid-19) patients, who were to be admitted at Nairobi Hospital.
South Sudanese media outlets that reported the incidence however did not reveal the identities of the nationals, or their fate.
The government of Kenya is yet to speak about the same.
This comes a day after the nation reported the first case of Covid-19, raising eyebrows on whether some African national are hiding the real number of Covid-19 cases.
Confirming the case on Sunday, South Sudan’s First Vice-President Riek Machar, who is also the deputy chairman of South Sudan’s High-Level Taskforce on coronavirus, said the case was of a traveller who had come from Netherlands.
“The Ministry of Health’s Rapid Response Team went to the clinic and collected the samples the same day. The initial test came positive. A second run of the confirmatory test also returned positive,” said Dr Machar.
“The patient is a 29 year old female who arrived in the country from Netherlands via Addis Ababa on February 28, 2020. She has no history of underlying or pre-existing illness. She is currently in isolation and is in good health,” he added.
On Sunday, Machar had indicated that critically ill patients would be evacuated to be treated at Nairobi Hospital.
“The High Level Taskforce resolves to grant permission for medical evacuation of a critically ill South Sudanese citizen (pre-existing illness) to Kenya for further treatment at Nairobi National Hospital,” said Machar.
