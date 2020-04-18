in NEWS

Uproar As Kenya Red Cross Boss Instructs Ambulance Driver, Paramedic To Take Home Drunk Son, Friends Past Curfew Hours (Video)

red cross
Kenya Red Cross Ambulance. [Courtesy]

Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) are up in arms after activist Boniface Mwangi shared a short video of drunk people in the back of a Red Cross ambulance.

Mwangi claimed that the ambulance driver and a paramedic were ordered by their boss to fetch their son and his intoxicated friends past the curfew hours.

The driver and paramedic’s sole purpose was to take the youths,at least five in number, home after a drunken spree.

It is not clear where they were headed or came from but while in the ambulance which should be used in cases of an emergency, the persons are seen playing around with a bottle of Gilbeys.

They are playing “doctor” with the bottle of gin.

The video is shared by a “b_njuguna” on their Instagram page.

Here are what netizens had to say:

On April, 9 Health CS Mutahi Kagwe narrated how party goers used an ambulance to get past police check points past the curfew hours.

These individuals, he said, were headed to a party.

Since the dusk till dawn curfew took effect, several people including a magistrate, sitting MP, KDF soldier have been arrested for partying past 7 pm.

Earlier today, the CS said that a driver ferrying an empty coffin from Nairobi to Homa Bay tested positive for coronavirus.

The 26 year old driver beat police checkpoints as he pretend to transport a body for burial upcountry.

He was accompanied by eight people who among them were the ‘deceased daughters’ and three grandchildren.

Kenya continues to report cases of community to community infections as some areas disregard set directives.

Today, the number of positive cases rose to 262 after 15 nationals and a foreigner without any recent history of foreign travel tested positive.

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

