Uproar As Kenya Red Cross Boss Instructs Ambulance Driver, Paramedic To Take Home Drunk Son, Friends Past Curfew Hours (Video)

Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) are up in arms after activist Boniface Mwangi shared a short video of drunk people in the back of a Red Cross ambulance.

Mwangi claimed that the ambulance driver and a paramedic were ordered by their boss to fetch their son and his intoxicated friends past the curfew hours.

The driver and paramedic’s sole purpose was to take the youths,at least five in number, home after a drunken spree.

It is not clear where they were headed or came from but while in the ambulance which should be used in cases of an emergency, the persons are seen playing around with a bottle of Gilbeys.

They are playing “doctor” with the bottle of gin.

The video is shared by a “b_njuguna” on their Instagram page.

Yesterday a @KenyaRedCross ambulance driver and a paramedic were called by their boss past the curfew to go pick a patient. The patient was their bosses son and his drunk friends and the mission was to take them home. Here is a video shared by the kids. Over to you @MOH_Kenya. pic.twitter.com/YIk5DAasog — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) April 18, 2020

Here are what netizens had to say:

It's called Stupidity, their Parents, Children and the ambulance service and driver should be arrested on Friday at 6pm,Charged and then https://t.co/6ovRmt25P7 the Govt seeing and listening though? @KanzeDena — Karis (@charleskaris) April 18, 2020

@DrMercyHealth @MutahiKagwe @FredMatiangi these need to be made an example of within the fullest extend of the law if this true. — Pascal (@pascinswiss) April 18, 2020

What??? Where are the police?Who is the boss who gave authority from the Kenya red cross,let's retweet until this boss is found 😬 — Lai Malan (@malgut_c) April 18, 2020

On April, 9 Health CS Mutahi Kagwe narrated how party goers used an ambulance to get past police check points past the curfew hours.

These individuals, he said, were headed to a party.

Since the dusk till dawn curfew took effect, several people including a magistrate, sitting MP, KDF soldier have been arrested for partying past 7 pm.

Earlier today, the CS said that a driver ferrying an empty coffin from Nairobi to Homa Bay tested positive for coronavirus.

The 26 year old driver beat police checkpoints as he pretend to transport a body for burial upcountry.

He was accompanied by eight people who among them were the ‘deceased daughters’ and three grandchildren.

Kenya continues to report cases of community to community infections as some areas disregard set directives.

Today, the number of positive cases rose to 262 after 15 nationals and a foreigner without any recent history of foreign travel tested positive.

