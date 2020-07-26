Kenya Records New High Of 960 Covid-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Kenya has recorded 960 new Covid-19 cases after testing of 8261 samples in the last 24 hours, bringing total case load to 17,603.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said that out of the 960 new cases, Nairobi has the highest number of infections at 510.

Two more patients have succumbed to the disease, raising the number of fatalities recorded in the country so far to 280.

A total of 169 more patients have also recovered from the disease, 83 of them being discharged from hospitals while 86 were under home-based care. This now brings the cumulative number of recoveries to 7,743.

