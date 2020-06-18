Kenya Records Highest Single-day Covid-19 Deaths At 10 As 213 More Cases Confirmed

The number of the novel Coronavirus cases in the country rose to 4,257 on Thursday after 213 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest number of cases to be recorded in a single day since the outbreak of the disease in the country in March this year.

Addressing the nation during the daily Covid-19 update, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said a total of 6,024 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours. Kenya’s cumulative tests now stand at 130,498.

Dr Aman said the high number of cases can be justified as it was the first time the government was conducting such a huge number of tests.

This, he said, was made possible following the acquisition of more reagents.

The average number of tests carried out previously stands at about 2,000.

At the same time, the CAS said 10 more patients have succumbed to Covid-19.

Health Director-General Dr Patrick Amoth said Seven of the patients had underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and cancer with one suffering from HIV/AIDs.

This brings to 117 the number of Covid-19 fatalities in the country.

This is also the highest number of deaths recorded in a single day since the outbreak of the disease in the country.

106 more patients have also been discharged from hospital after fully recovering from the disease raising the number of recoveries to 1,459.

The new cases are distributed as follows: Nairobi (136) Mombasa (32) Kajaido (13), Kiambu (7), Busia (5) Nakuru (4) Machakos (4), Garissa (3), Isiolo (3), Taita Taveta (2), with Kitui, Migori, Narok and Embu have one case each.

The 136 cases in Nairobi come from Dagoretti North (36), Westlands (25), Kamukunji (17), Kibra (130) Makadara (11), Starehe (8), Langata (9), Kasarani (6), Embakasi East (4), Embakasi North (3), Ruaraka (3) and Embakasi Central (1).

The 32 cases in Mombasa are distributed as follows: Mvita (20), Likono (5), Kisauni (5) and Changamwe (2).

The youngest of the new cases is one year old, while the oldest is 73 years old.

The CAS reiterated the need for Kenyans to be more vigilant as the country continues to witness a surge in Covid-19 cases.

He encouraged Kenyans to practice a high level of hygiene and use face masks properly as outlined by the Ministry of Health as part of the measures to contain the spread of the disease.

