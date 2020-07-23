Kenya Records Highest Number Of Virus Cases In a Single Day As Total Crosses 15,000 Mark

Kenya has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in a single day since the index case was confirmed in March.

Addressing the press from Afya House, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi announced 796 positive cases from a 6,754 sample size.

This brings the total number of infections to 15,601.

Three of the new cases are foreign nationals while the rest are Kenyans.

In terms of gender, 503 were males while 293 were females. The newly detected infections were of persons aged between 1 and 87 years.

The number of recoveries shot to 7,135 after 378 patients recovered from the disease. 199 of these patients were on home-based care while 179 were in various hospitals.

Further, Dr Mwangangi noted, 3 more patients had succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours. Total number of fatalities now stands at 263.

Cumulatively, Kenya has tested 261,027 samples.

The newly detected infections are spread out in the counties as follows; Nairobi (539), Kiambu (63), Kajiado (37). Machakos (57), Migori (26), Kericho (15) ,Narok (11), Uasin Gishu (11), Nakuru (7), Busia (6), Mombasa (4), Kisii (3), Murang’a (2), Laikipia (9), Siaya (2), Embu, Kisumu, Nyeri and Transzoia with one case each.

She also told reporters that eighty nine percent of the new infections were asymptomatic which means that 708 of the 796 cases are asymptomatic.

“Leading to the emphasis that this disease is in the community and that people might have it but it does not show,” she said.

Dr Mwangangi warned that there is a surge in the number of gender based violence cases which have resulted in HIV infections, unplanned pregnancies.

