Kenya Records Highest Number Of Virus Cases As Toll Surpasses 4,000 Mark

Kenya has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in a day since the index case was confirmed in March.

In the last 24 hours, out of a 2,518 sample size, 184 have tested positive for the virus.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, Health CAS Rashid Aman said that the total number of infections has risen to 4,044.

All the newly detected infections are Kenyans except one. 129 are males while 55 are females.

Dr Aman also noted that 27 more patients have been discharged bringing the number of recoveries to 1,353.

Sadly, 2 patients have lost their lives to the virus. Toll now stands at 107.

In the counties, the cases are spread out as follows; Nairobi (111), Mombasa (19), Kajiado (14), Meru (13), Kiambu (9), Busia (6), Nakuru (4), Machakos (3), Kwale, Vihiga, Taita Taveta, Garissa and Kisumu each with one case.

Nairobi cases are distributed as follows; Westlands (33), Kibra (19), Langata (18), Embakasi East (15), Dagoretti North (12), Kamukunji (4), Makadara (2), Starehe (2), Embakasi Central (2) with Roysambu, Embakasi West, Kasarani and Embakasi South recording 1 case each.

Mombasa cases were reported in; Mvita (9), Changamwe (4), Likoni (2), Nyali (2), Kisauni (1) and Jomvu (1).

The nine Kiambu cases were from; Lari (3), Juja (2), Kabete, Kikuyu, Kiambu Town and Limuru with one case each.

Kajiado cases were reported in; Kajiado Central (12), Kajiado East and North with one case each.

All the Meru cases were recorded in Imenti North.

Over in Nakuru the cases were in Naivasha (3) and one case in Nakuru East. Machakos cases were in Athi River (3).

In Busia, the cases were picked up at the Malaba point of entry (5) and one case in Matayos.

Kwale’s case was in Lungalunga, Kisumu’s was from Kisumu Central, Garissa’s was in the Garissa Township, Taita Taveta’s was in Taveta and that from Vihiga was confirmed in Mbale Town.

CAS Aman also warned that COVID19 testing kits whose levels of accuracy remain unknown have flooded the Kenyan market.

“The only test that can confirm the positive test is the Real-Time PCR test which has been approved by the Ministry of Health,” Dr Aman said.

He also noted that Nairobi Hospital, Kenyatta National Hospital and Aga Khan Hospital were the few centres that have been approved to conduct the Covid-19 tests.

