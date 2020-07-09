Kenya Records Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases In A Single Day As Toll Nears 9000 Mark

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed the largest number of COVID-19 cases after 447 people have tested positive in the last 24 hours, tally now stands at 8,975.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings while in Mombasa County, the CS announced that 3,803 samples were tested.

Out of the new cases, 280 are men while 167 are women with the youngest being a 1-year-old infant while the oldest is an 88-year-old.

Read: COVID-19 – Former Harambee Stars Skipper Musa Otieno Discharged From Hospital

Kagwe reiterated the measures to protect infants due to the increased cases and called upon parents to discourage visitors from making home visits. He further asked parents to do away with old practices for infants that put them at risk of contracting the virus.

64 other people have also been discharged from hospitals bringing the tally for recoveries to 2,657. On a sad note, however, 4 more people have succumbed to the virus bringing the number of fatalities to 173.

“In Mombasa, 738 have recovered so far. 335 are currently on home-based care,” said the CS.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu