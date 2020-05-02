Kenya Records Highest Number Of Coronavirus Cases As Toll Jumps To 435

Kenya has recorded 24 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the last 24 hours total now stands at 435.

This was confirmed by Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi through the daily COVID-19 briefings adding that 1195 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 24 new cases, 14 are female while 10 are male.

Two more people have recovered bringing the total of recoveries to 152. Further, one more patient has succumbed to the deadly virus bringing the total fatalities to 22.

The fatality is a 51-year-old woman from Mombasa who had underlying health conditions.

The 24 new cases are distributed as follows: 7 from Kawangware, 10 from Eastleigh, 5 from Mombasa and 2 from Kuria West, Migori county.

The cases in Kuria West, Migori had a history of travel from Tanzania.

According to the Health CAS, the surge in COVID-19 cases in Kawangware is worrying thus she called upon people to be more vigilant and adhere to the set directives to combat a further spread.

Further, the CAS urged business owners to work hand in hand with the Health Ministry in enforcing the containment measures so as to regain a new normal.

“The Ministry of Health is reviewing home-based care quarantine mechanisms and we shall soon be able to issue specific guidelines to how this will be undertaken,” said CAS Mercy Mwangangi.

