Kenya Records Highest Number of COVID-19 Deaths As 26 Succumb

Kenya has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 fatalities in a day.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday announced 26 deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,180.

Another 1,216 people contracted the virus, from a sample size of 6,816. This brings the total number of tests carried out since March to 760,775.

Kenya’s caseload is now at 65,804.

Of the positive cases, 1,174 are Kenyans while 42 are foreigners.

Read: CS Kagwe Doubts Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine’s Efficacy

In terms of gender, 726 are male while 490 are female. The youngest case is an11-month old infant while the oldest is aged 99 years.

In the last 24 hours, 513 patients have been discharged, 382 from home-based care, and 149 from the various hospitals.

The total number of recoveries now stand at 43,626.

According to the CS, 1,289 patients are currently admitted in various hospitals across the country.

Another, 5,960 patients are in the home-based care programme.

57 patients are in the ICU, out of which 18 are on ventilatory support. 86 others are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 68 are in general wards and 18 in the HDU.

Since March, 2,148 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus; 1,087 are males and 1,061 are female.

Sadly, 23 healthcare workers have lost their lives to the novel COVID-19.

The distribution of cases in counties is as follows; Nairobi 439, Mombasa 250, Kilifi 63, Kiambu 59, Taita Taveta 52, Nyeri 41, Uasin Gishu 38, Laikipia 32, Kisumu 30, Kajiado 24, Kakamega 24, Kitui 22, Siaya 20, Machakos 19, Bungoma 17, Meru 14, Nandi 11, Tana River 10, Garissa 9, Homabay 8, Kisii 8, Nakuru 6, Kirinyaga 5, Murang’a 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2 while Turkana, Nyandarua, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Kwale, Migori, West Pokot and Makueni have a case each.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu