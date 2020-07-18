Kenya Records Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases As Toll Nears 13,000 Mark

Kenya has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases since the confirmation of the index case in March.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced 688 newly detected infections after testing a 4,522 sample size.

The total number of infections now stands at 12,750.

Of the new infections, 425 were males while 263 were females. The youngest case was a 7 month old infant and the oldest a 95 year old.

On a positive note, 457 patients have been discharged, pushing the number of recoveries to 4,440. 401 patients were under home-based care and 56 were in various hospitals.

Unfortunately, 3 other patients have succumbed to the virus. This brings the toll to 225.

Speaking from Embu, the CS noted that Tana River county was the latest entrant in the counties that have recorded cases of Coronavirus. It becomes the 44th county.

Nairobi is still in the lead with 7,298, Mombasa is in second place at 1,812 cases and Kiambu with 725 cases.

CS Kagwe emphasized on the need to be responsible for the other person in order to fight the killer disease.

“You save me, I save you. We agree that we are going to save each other. Take the responsibility of saving your mother, father or friend,” he said.

Kenya has so far tested 238,163 samples, cumulatively.

