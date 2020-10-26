Kenya Records Highest COVID-19 Deaths As 18 Succumb

Kenya has recorded the highest COVID-19 deaths as 18 patients have succumbed to the virus. The country’s death toll is now at 920.

276 have tested positive for COVID-19 after a sample size of 2,126 was tested in the last 24 hours. The caseload is now at 49,997.

From the cases, 179 are males and 97 females while the youngest is a two -year-old child and the oldest is 90 years.

Ultimately, at least 20 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 52 on supplementary oxygen and 20 in the High Dependency Unit.

On a better note, 220 have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. Recoveries’ tally now stands at 34,429. 70 were from various hospitals across the country while 150 were from home based care.

A total of 1,191 people are currently admitted in various hospitals while some 1,406 patients are on home-based care programme.

County distribution is as follows: Mombasa 71, Machaoks 58, Nairobi 50, Kilifi 21, Busia 21, Kwale 19, Kajiado 13 and Garissa 6, Nakuru 5, Narok 4, Makueni 3, Kiambu 3, Taita Taveta 1 and Tharaka Nithi 1.

The cases in Mombasa are in Kisauni 33, Mvita 20, Nyali 9, Likoni 5, Changamwe and Jomvu 2 cases each.

In Machakos, the cases were from Machakos Town 34, Kangundo 17, Athi River 5, Masinga and Mwala 1 case each.

The cases in Nairobi are from Starehe 9, Ruaraka 8, Westlands 6,Embakasi South and Lang’ata 5 cases each, Embakasi Central 4, Dagoretti North and Kibra3 cases each, Dagoretti South and Kasarani 2 cases each, Makadara, Mathare and Roysambu 1 case each.

