Kenya Records Highest COVID-19 Cases In 2021 As 829 Test Positive

Kenya has recorded 829 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 6,239 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 11,185.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,352,126.

On a sad note, one patient has succumbed to COVID-19 bringing the country’s death toll to 1,899.

Also, 91 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours bringing the tally for recoveries to 87,994. 47 patients were on home-based care and 44 in hospital.

566 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,694 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

91 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 22 of whom are on ventilatory support, 60 on supplemental oxygen and 9 under observation.

28 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 26 of them in the general wards and 2 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 407, Kiambu 82, Machakos 81, Meru 49, Nakuru 43, Uasin Gishu 26, Busia 20, Embu 18, Mombasa 17, Kajiado 14, Tharaka Nithi 9, Laikipia 8, Nyandarua 8, Kakamega 7, Kilifi 7, Bungoma 5, Kisumu 5, Homa Bay 4, Murang’a 3, Makueni 3, Kisii 2, Kitui 2, Migori 2, Nandi 2, Nyeri 2, Trans Nzoia 1, Vihiga 1 and Elgeyo Marakwet 1.

