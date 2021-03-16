Kenya Records Highest COVID-19 Cases In 2021 As 7 Others Die

Kenya has recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in 2021 as 1,064 tested positive from 6,151 samples that were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 115,031.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,379,990. 964 are Kenyans while 100 are foreigners.

Sadly, 7 patients have succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,925.

Consequently, 185 patients have recovered from the disease, 149 from the Home-Based and Isolation Care, while 36 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 88,781.

709 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 2,223 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Read: 731 People Test Positive For COVID-19 In 24 Hours

104 patients are in the ICU, 25 of whom are on ventilatory support. 70 on supplemental oxygen. 9 patients are on observation.

5 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 24 of them in the general wards and 1 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU)

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 681, Kiambu 93, Nakuru 69, Uasin Gishu 40, Kisumu 25, Kajiado 23, Busia 20, Machakos 17, Kericho 17, Mombasa 15, Nyeri 10, Kirinyaga 8, Isiolo 5, Mandera 5, Laikipia 4, Turkana 4, Nandi 4, Meru 4, Elgeyo Marakwet 3, Migori 3, Siaya 3, Embu 1, Kakamega 1, Kwale 1, Marsabit 1, Murang’a 1, Narok 1, Nyamira 1, Nyandarua 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Baringo 1 and Bomet 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu