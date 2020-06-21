New High As Kenya Records 260 Covid-19 Cases, Over 500 Patients Released For Home-based Care

The novel Coronavirus disease cases in the country rose to 4,738 after 260 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest number of cases to be recorded since the first case was confirmed in the country 100 days ago.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced on Sunday that a total of 3,651 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, 140,012 samples have been tested so far.

At the same time, CS Kagwe announced that two more patients have succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 123.

21 more patients have also recovered from the disease and discharged from hospital. This brings to 1,609 the number of recoveries recorded in the country.

Read: Fraudsters Taking Advantage Of Desperate Job Seekers During Covid-19 Pandemic

So far, Kagwe said, a total of 550 asymptomatic patients have been released from hospital for home-based care.

The Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital has discharged 338 active cases while the Coast General Hospital has discharged 212 non-critical patients.

Kagwe said the government settled on home-based care program so as not to strain the country’s healthcare care system as the cases continue to rise by the day.

The CS reiterated that personal responsibility will go a long way in the fight against the virus adding that it’ll be around for a long time.

Read Also: Cop Accused Of Killing 13 Year Old Yassin Moyo Fails To Take Plea Afer Exhibiting COVID-19 Symptoms

“It is evident that COVID-19 will be with us longer and it will stretch our healthcare system, it is our personal responsibility to ensure we observe the containment measures to fight the disease,” he said.

New Covid-19 cases

254 of the new cases are Kenyans and six are foreigners.

The youngest patient is a 7-month-old while the oldest is 90 years old.

Nairobi leads with 157 new cases while Mombasa has 42, Kwale 15, Kiambu 14, Machakos 9, Kajiado 7, Migori 3, Nakuru 3, Busia 3, Homabay 2, Kilifi 1, Kisii 1, Kisumu 1, Kakamega 1 and Laikipia 1.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu