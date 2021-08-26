Kenya Records 817 New Covid-19 Cases,35 Deaths

The number of Covid-19 infections recorded in Kenya has risen to 232,869 after 817 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

In a statement to newsrooms on Thursday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases are from a sample size of 6,350. Cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,342,816.

The country’s Covid-19 positivity rate now stands at 13.9 percent.

From the new cases, 802 are Kenyans while 15 are foreigners. 427 females while 390 are males.

The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 110 years.

The cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 215, Kiambu 110, Nakuru 45, Kericho 44, Uasin Gishu 35, Kajiado 32, Machakos 32, Nyandarua 31, Kitui 30, Makueni 28, Kilifi 24, Garissa 24, Nyeri 23, Murang’a 21, Kirinyaga 14, Embu 13, Kisii 12, Laikipia 11, Tana River 10, Busia 8, Mombasa 7, Kakamega 6, Narok 6, Lamu 6, Baringo 5, Nandi 5, Siaya 4, Homa Bay 3, Samburu 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Trans Nzoia 2, West Pokot 2, Marsabit 1, Meru 1, Kisumu 1 and Vihiga 1.

The ministry also announced 644 new recoveries. A total of 559 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 85 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 216,771 of whom 175,040 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 41,731 are from various health facilities.

On a sad note, the country has lost 35 more patients to the disease, one of them in the last 24 hours while 34 are late deaths reported after audit of facility records in July and August.

Currently, a total of 1,972 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 8,674 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

156 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 126 of whom are on ventilatory support and 30 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 697 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 621 of them in general wards and 76 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination update

So far, a total of 2,649,820 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,854,630 while second doses are 795,190.

“The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 42.90% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.92%,” said CS Kagwe.

