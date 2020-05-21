Kenya Records 80 New Cases Of COVID-19, Toll Now At 1109

Kenya has recorded 80 new coronavirus case from a sample size of 3,102, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said on Thursday.

This now brings the total number of virus cases to 1109.

41 cases are from Nairobi, 20 from Mombasa and 7 from Siaya.

CS Kagwe noted that the Siaya cases originated from a Kibra resident who transported mourners from Nairobi.

The mourners did not have the prerequisite documents allowing them to leave Nairobi for Siaya, CS Kagwe added.

“There are 7 new cases in Siaya and the story is a sad one because the departure point of that case is Kibera,” he said.

Nairobi cases are spread out as follows; Westlands 5, Kibra 13.

77 of the new cases are Kenyans while 3 are Somali nationals.

9 patients have been discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 375.

On a positive note, fatalities have not risen from 50 since last week.

“Even as our cases continue to rise we are glad to inform you that we have discharged 9 patients from hospital and that our fatality number still stands at 50,” he told reporters during the daily COVID-19 briefing at Afya House.

According to the CS, Kenya has increased its testing capacity by 40 percent in the past few weeks.

This he noted as he asked medics to be aware to the new COVID-19 symptoms which include nausea, loss of appetite, stomachaches, chicken pox.

“…patients can indeed suffer infections more than once because the virus can reoccur between 30-50 days after the initial recovery, therefore people who have recovered are supposed to know this fact…” he said.

Kagwe also said that the government is still monitoring movement at various border points.

“We continue to monitor our border points just to make sure that we do not have imported cases,” he added.

Kenya on Saturday closed its borders with Tanzania and Somalia.

The minister also asked parents with small children to refrain from having visitors over to their homes.

