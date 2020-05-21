Kenya Records 80 New Cases Of COVID-19, Toll Now At 1109

Kenya has recorded 80 new coronavirus case from a sample size of 3,102.

This now brings the total number of virus cases to 1109.

41 cases are from Nairobi, 20 from Mombasa and

According to the CS, Kenya has increased its testing capacity by 40 percent in the past few weeks.

This he noted as he asked medics to be aware to the new COVID-19 symptoms which include nausea, loss of appetite.

