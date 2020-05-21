in NEWS

Kenya Records 80 New Cases Of COVID-19, Toll Now At 1109

119 Views

Kenya has recorded 80 new coronavirus case from a sample size of 3,102.

This now brings the total number of virus cases to 1109.

41 cases are from Nairobi, 20 from Mombasa and

According to the CS, Kenya has increased its testing capacity by 40 percent in the past few weeks.

This he noted as he asked medics to be aware to the new COVID-19 symptoms which include nausea, loss of appetite.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Edgar Obare just Hates Me, All Men Have Such WhatsApp Groups – Jalang’o