Kenya Records 8 Covid-19 Deaths As Infections Reach 97,733

Kenya has recorded 335 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the country’s caseload to 97,733, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

The new infections were from a 5,424 sample size. The cumulative tests stand at 1,05,673.

In terms of gender, 233 are males while 102 are females and the youngest is a one-year-old child and the oldest is 94.

From the new cases, 307 are Kenyans while 28 are foreigners.

Fatalities have risen to 1,702 after another eight patients succumbed to the disease, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 340 patients have recovered from the disease out of which 261 were from the home-based care programme, while 79 were discharged from various health facilities.

Kenya’s recoveries now stand at 80,306.

536 patients currently admitted in various hospitals across the country. Another, 2,493 patients are on the home-based care programme.

A total of 29 patients are in ICU, out of which 18 are on ventilatory support. 10 other patients are separately on supplementary oxygen and are all in are in general wards.

Nairobi is leading with 102, followed by Meru with 46, Makueni has 40, Nyeri 19, Kajiado 14, Embu 13, Mombasa 12, Kiambu 11, Nakuru 9, Nyandarua 9, Busia 9.

Samburu County has 8, Kirinyaga 6, Machakos 5, Kitui and Turkana have 4 each, Laikipia, Uasin Gishu and Siaya 3 each, Kilifi 2, Marsabit 1, Narok 1, Muranga and Taita Taveta 1 each.

