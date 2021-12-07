Kenya Records 75 Covid-19 Cases as Uganda Confirms 11 Omicron Infections

Kenya has recorded 75 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours after 4,771 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 255,544.

This brings the positivity rate to 1.6% with the cumulative tests 2,863,425.

On the Covid-19 vaccination update, As of 6th 2021, a total of 7,678,464 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 4,676,556 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3,001,908.

2/3 The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 57.2%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 11.0%.

On the other hand, Uganda has announced that it has detected cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in travellers coming into the country.

It becomes the first East African country to confirm the new variant. The cases were detected in people screened at Entebbe International Airport who flew in from five different countries.

Five of the new cases come from Nigeria, two from South Africa and two from UAE. The others were from DRC and Netherlands.

