Kenya Records 664 New Covid-19 Cases As 16 Succumb

Kenya has recorded 664 new cases of Covid-19 from 5,432 samples, raising the total number of infections to 197,409, with a positivity rate of 12.2 percent.

16 more deaths have been reported, with one occurring over the past 24 hours and 15 confirmed after July audit. This has seen the death toll in Kenya stand at 3,865.

The deaths distribution by age brackets include 0-9 years (1), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (1), 40-49 years (1), 50-59 years (3), 60 years and above (10).

The cumulative deaths by age include 0-9 years (57), 10-19 years (28), 20-29 (121), 30-39 years (315), 40-49 years (460), 50-59 years (776), 60 years and above (2,108).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi had 280 cases, Kiambu 82, Uasin Gishu 66, Kilifi 66, Nyeri 46, Mombasa 26, Nakuru 17, Nandi 13, Machakos 10, Murang’a 9, Kajiado 6, Busia 5, Siaya 5, Kisumu 4, Embu 3, Kitui 3, Laikipia 3, Garissa 3, Nyandarua 3, Kakamega 2, Kericho 2, Meru 2, Taita Taveta 2, Tana River 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Baringo 1, Kisii 1, Bomet 1 and Elgeyo Marakwet 1.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (21), 10-19 years (35), 20-29 years (130), 30-39 (159) 40-49 (135) 50-59 (86) 60 years and above (98).

201 patients have recovered from the disease with 143 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 58 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 185,808 of whom 148,161 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 37,647 are from various health facilities countrywide.

A total of 1,281 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,683 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 170 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 35 of whom are on ventilatory support and 84 on supplemental oxygen. 51 patients are under observation.

Another 366 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 321 of them in general wards and 45 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

As of July 24, 2021, a total of 1,672,687 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, the total first doses are 1,047,355 while the second doses are 625,332. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 59.7 percent with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45 percent.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.3 percent.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 194,891, Others 180,276, Health Workers 110,950, Teachers 89,557 while Security Officers are at 49,658.

