Kenya Records 65 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Kenya has recorded 65 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was after a sample size of 2,681 was tested. The country’s caseload is now at 99,227.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,128,360.

On a sad note, three more patients have succumbed to the virus. The national death toll is now at 1,734.

77 patients have consequently recovered from the virus bring the tally to 82,42. 60 were from home-based care and 17 from various hospital facilities across the country.

Currently, there are 697 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,680 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 28 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplemental oxygen. 3 are under observation.

11 other patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 10 of them in the general wards. 1 patient is in the High Dependency Unit.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 53, Kajiado 3, Mombasa 2, Kitui 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Machakos 1, Kakamega 1 and Murang’a 1.