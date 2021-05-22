Kenya Records 573 Covid-19 Cases, 6 Deaths In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 573 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 5,798 in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 168,108.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 9.9% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,777,034.

Sadly, 6 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 3,049.

Also, 58 patients have recovered from the disease bringing total recoveries to 114,452.

1,075 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, & 4,674 patients are under Home Based Isolation & Care Program.

119 patients are in the ICU, 21 of whom are on ventilatory support and 71 are on supplemental oxygen. 27 patients are under observation.

90 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 83 of them in general wards and 7 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Kisumu 103, Nairobi 61, Kitui 57, Kericho 43, Mombasa 39, Kisii 28, Busia 24, Nandi 23, Siaya &Kakamega 22 cases each, Uasin Gishu 18, Nyeri 17, Nakuru 16, Turkana 15, Bungoma 12, Nyamira 9, Migori, Murang’a, Kiambu & Kilifi 8 cases each, Kirinyaga 6, Embu and Homa Bay 5 cases each, Baringo and Kajiado 3 cases each, Laikipia and Trans Nzoia 2 cases each, Machakos, Marsabit, Meru, Narok, Vihiga and West Pokot 1 case each.

As of today, a total of 952,967 persons have so been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these 289,574 are aged 58 years and above, Health Workers 163,917, Teachers 149,958, Security Officers 80,515 and Others 269,003.

