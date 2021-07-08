Kenya Records 566 New Covid-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 566 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after a sample size of 5,344 was tested. The country’s caseload is now at 187,525.

This brings the cumulative tests so far conducted to 2,001,786 with the positivity rate now at 10.6%. Of the cases, 546 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners.

Sadly, 11 deaths have been recorded bringing the cumulative fatalities to 3,716.

Also, 1,934 patients have recovered. 1,693 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 241 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 176,456 out of which 140,586 are from the Home Based Care & Isolation program, while 35,870 are from various health facilities.

1,136 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities across the country; 4,825 patients are under the Home-Based Isolation & Care program. 116 patients are in the ICU, 30 on ventilatory support and 57 on supplemental oxygen. 29 patients are under observation.

185 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 159 of them in general wards and 26 in High Dependency Units.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 200, Kericho 64, Mombasa 37, Kiambu 31, Uasin Gishu 30, Siaya 26, Nakuru 24, Busia 24, Kilifi 22, Nyamira 12, Vihiga 12, Nandi 11, Kisumu 10, Nyeri 9, Homa Bay 7, Garissa 5, Machakos 5, Baringo 4, Bungoma 4, Kirinyaga 3, Meru 3, Kwale 3, Narok 3, Bomet 2, Kajiado 2, Kakamega 2, Migori 2, Murang’a 2, Trans Nzoia 2, Turkana 1, Laikipia 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Embu 1 and Nyandarua 1.

