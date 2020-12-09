Kenya Records 561 COVID-19 Cases As Caseload Nears 90,000

Kenya has recorded 561 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 6,387. The country’s caseload is now at 89,661.

From the new cases, 539 are Kenyans while 22 are foreigners. 387 are males and 174 are females while agewise, the youngest is a one-year-old while the oldest is 87 years old.

On a sad note, 7 more patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the tally for fatalities to 1,552.

355 have also recovered, 274 from home-based care and 81 discharged from various hospitals. The tally for recoveries’ now 70,194.

Currently, 1,096 patients are admitted to various health facilities in the country while 8,016 are in home-based care programme.

