Kenya Records 559 COVID-19 Cases as Caseload Surpasses 70,000

Kenya has recorded 559 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was after a sample size of 3,074 was tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 70, 804.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has further revealed that 8 doctors are among the 274 who have been killed by COVID-19 this month.

“This has been the darkest month since the pandemic struck in March. Since the beginning of the month, we have had 14,926 positive cases and lost 274 people, 8 of which are medical doctors,” the CS said.

On a sad note, 18 more deaths have been recorded bringing the fatalities tally to 1,287.

Ultimately, 478 have recovered bringing the total for recoveries’ to 46,244.

More Follows:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu