Kenya Records 551 New COVID-19 Cases

Kenya has recorded 551 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was after a sample size of 4,675 was tested. The country’s caseload is now at 84,169.

Of the new cases, 525 were Kenyans while 26 were foreigners. 301 were males while 250 were females. The youngest to have contracted the virus is a seven-day-old infant and the oldest is 100.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings at Afya House, Health CAS Rashid Aman further announced that 5 more patients have succumbed to the virus. The fatalities’ tally is now at 1,474.

Consequently, 266 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the tally for recoveries’ to 18146. 206 were from home-based care programme while 60 were discharged from various health facilities across the country.

The CAS further announced that 1,275 patients are currently admitted in various hospitals across the country. Another, 8,070 patients are on the home-based care programme.

A total of 71 patients are in ICU, out of which 36 are on ventilatory support while 88 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 70 are in general wards and 18 in the HDU.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 212, Kilifi 39, Mombasa 35, Nyeri 33, Embu 30, Kajiado 19, Turkana 11, Kisumu 7, Garissa 6 and Mandera 2.

