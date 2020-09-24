in HEALTH, NEWS

Kenya Records 5 COVID-19 Deaths As Trans Nzoia Leads In Virus Cases

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi (Courtesy)

Kenya has recorded 141 new COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours after 3,307 samples were tested. Tally is now at 37,489.

5 patients have however succumbed to the virus bringing the tally for recoveries to 669.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings from Thika, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi intimated that the youngest of the new cases was a four-year-old infant while the oldest was 74 years old.

Ultimately, Trans Nzoia leads with the rate of positivity by recording 28 cases in the last 24 hours.

Read: 130 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths As Tally Jumps To 37,348

County distribution is as follows: Nakuru 24, Nairobi 14, Migori 8, Turkana 5, Bungoma 2, Murang’a, Busia, Nyeri and Vihiga 1 case each.

On a brighter note,  81 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country so far to 24,334.

12 out of the recoveries were from home-based programs while 69 were discharged from various health facilities across the country.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu.

COVID-19Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Bien’s Wife Chiki Kuruka Quits Vybes Radio

Five Bluetooth Speakers You Can Get For Less Than Sh10,000