Kenya Records 492 Virus Cases As Toll Nears 27,000 Mark

Kenya has in the last 24 hours recorded 492 new Coronavirus infections, pushing the toll to 26,928.

Addressing the media from Kericho, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that 4,063 samples were tested in the last day.

Cumulatively, Kenya has carried out 398,330 tests since the first case of Coronavirus was confirmed mid-March.

Of the new cases, 478 were Kenyan nationals while 14 were foreigners aged between 11 months and 83 years.

Gender-wise, the newly detected cases were of 331 males and 161 females.

534 patients have recovered from the disease; 478 from home-based care program and 56 from various hospitals.

As a result, the number of recoveries currently stands at 13,485.

Unfortunately, 3 more patients have lost their lives to the novel COVID-19. This brings the total number of fatalities to 423.

The CS also said that there was concern over the high number of infants contracting the disease.

He urged parents to discourage visitors especially those with newborns.

Asked about corruption within the Ministry, the CS said he is determined to fight the cartels but they “cannot be beaten overnight”.

“On the issue of cartels in the ministry. I would like you to be patient during the fight. Cartels are not beaten overnight, they fight back.

“I am personally committed to the changes in the ministry . You have no idea how bad it is ..you keep on mentioning the Health ministry. Do you know that blood from the ministry was found in Mogadishu? Blood and here you are taking it lightly. It is not an overnight activity,” he said.

He asked Kenyans to be patient as he takes on those he says have infiltrated the justice system to make sure they retain rather powerful positions.

“I will not explain how we fight them, you cannot disclose your strategy to your enemy,” he continued.

The newly detected infections were spread out in the counties as follows: Machakos (10), Baringo (5), Kilifi (2), Mombasa (3), Nairobi (357), Kajiado (14), Kiambu (37), Murang’a (3), Busia (5), Uasin Gishu (1), Isiolo (1) and Makueni (1).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu