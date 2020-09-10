in NEWS

Kenya Records 490 Recoveries As Virus Cases Reach 35,603

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman. [Courtesy]

Kenya on Thursday announced 143 more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections to 35,603.

Speaking from Mathare, Dr Aman said the cases were from a 3,854 sample size, bringing the cumulative tests to 485,836.

129 of the new infections were Kenyans while 14 were foreigners. In terms of gender, 85 were males and 58 females. Age-wise, the youngest case was a 9-month-old infant, while the oldest was aged 83.

490 other patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 22,047.

248 were from the home-based care program while 242 were discharged from various health facilities.

In the same period, 5 other patients succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 612.

Nairobi recorded 35 cases, Kitui 23, Mombasa 9, Garissa 9, Kiambu 9, Nakuru 9, Kilifi 8, Turkana 7, Kajiado 5, Machakos 5, Kisii 4, Kisumu 4, Embu 2, Makueni 2, Trans Nzoia 2, Nyeri 2, Uasin Gishu 2 while Migori, Busia, Isiolo, Taita Taveta and Meru had 1 case each.

