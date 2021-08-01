Kenya Records 467 New Covid-19 Cases, 15 Deaths

The Ministry of Health has announced 467 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 5,217 tested in the last 24 hours.

This represents a 9 percent positivity rate, a drop from 15.6 percent announced on Saturday, July 31.

In a statement to newsrooms on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said from the cases 454 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners.

242 males while 225 are females. The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 90 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 203,680 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,137,572.

The cases are distributed in the counties as follows: Nairobi 216, Kiambu 49, Mombasa 43, Murang’a 19, Machakos 17, Kilifi 16, Nakuru 16, Kitui 16, Kirinyaga 14, Kajiado 10, Nyeri 9, Busia 5, Kericho 5, Taita Taveta 5, Kakamega 4, Uasin Gishu 4, Noma Bay 3, Makueni 3, Vihiga 3, Embu 2, Garissa 2, Meru 1, Narok 1, Siaya 1, Turkana 1, Baringo 1 and Bungoma 1.

Kagwe further announced that 195 more patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

A total of 125 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care Program while 70 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 189,131 of whom 150,677 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 38,454 are from various health facilities countrywide.

On a sad note, the ministry has confirmed 15 more Covid-19 fatalities, all of them being late deaths reports. They occurred on diverse dates in the months of May and July 2021.

This now raises the number of fatalities recorded in the country so far to 3,946.

Currently, a total of 1,475 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,987 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

186 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 46 of whom are on ventilatory support and 84 on supplemental oxygen. 56 patients are under observation.

Another 445 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 399 of them in general wards and 46 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

The Ministry further announced that a total of 1,726,193 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.

“Of these, total first doses are 1,064,104 while second doses are 662,089. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 62.2% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%,” said CS Kagwe.

