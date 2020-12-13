Kenya Records 366 New Covid-19 Cases, 432 Recoveries

366 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 4,205 tested in the last 24, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

This now brings to 91,892 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. Cumulative tests are now at 971,522.

“From the cases, 346 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners. 236 are males and 130 females. The youngest is a one-year-old child, while the oldest is 78, ” Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement to newsrooms.

The CS said one more patient succumbed to the disease in the same period raising the number of fatalities recorded so far in the country to 1,587.

432 more patients have also recovered from the respiratory disease, 387 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 45 have been discharged from various health facilities.

The number of recoveries recorded in the country now stands at 73, 028.

Currently, there are 967 patients admitted in various hospitals countrywide and 6,583 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

48 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 28 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 18 on supplemental oxygen. Two are on observation.

Kagwe said 48 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 39 are in the general wards. Nine are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

New Cases

The 366 new cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi (142), Kiambu (42), Samburu (42), Murang’a (26), Narok (20), Kirinyaga (15), Embu (12), Mombasa (10), Kajiado (8), Nakuru (6), Busia (6), Garissa (6), Meru (5), Makueni (5), Machakos (4), Kilifi (4), Uasin Gishu (2), Kitui (2), Mandera (2), Marsabit (2), Taita Taveta (2), Kwale (2) and Kakamega (1).

