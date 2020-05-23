Kenya Records 31 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Hits 1,192

Kenya’s virus cases have risen to 1,192 after 31 people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

This was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta during an address at State House where he rolled out an 8-point economic stimulus program amounting to Sh53.7 billion.

“The coronavirus pandemic has and will continue to undermine our efforts to revitalize our economy for the unforeseeable future. We have cumulatively tested 57, 650 samples out of which 1,192 persons have tested positive and lost 50,” he said.

During this period, he said, the government has has been dispatching a total of Sh259 Million to vulnerable families, every week.

“Money in the hands of a family also restores dignity and not depend on lining up waiting for food relief,” he said.

President Uhuru noted that 5,000 health workers with diploma and certificate education will be employed for a period of one year to help in the fight against coronavirus.

On Friday, health CS Mutahi Kagwe said 11,000 health workers have completed their training on handling COVID19.

He also noted that Kenya will no longer be importing PPEs as local manufacturers are now producing quality protective gear.

Uhuru also said that his administration will input resources into research facilities so as to generate new innovations that will help with coronavirus and other diseases.

Some Sh1.7 billion will be used to expand bed capacity in public hospitals.

The President also said that things will have to go back to normal because “we can’t be on lockdown forever.”

“I have told my Cabinet Secretaries that we cannot stay in lockdown forever. But if we open up the country by lifting the restrictions and the virus continues to spread, it will be our fault for not taking the precautions outlined,” he said.

Uhuru urged Kenyans to adhere to MOH guidelines to combat the spread of the novel COVID-19.

“If we follow the government measures, we shall rise.. we shall overcome… .”

