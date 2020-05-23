Kenya Records 31 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Hits 1,192

Kenya’s virus cases have risen to 1,192 after 31 people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

This was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta during an address at State House.

“Coronavirus will undermine our efforts to revitalize the economy,” he said, adding that the MOH has so far carried out 57,640.

The number of fatalities, the head of state said, still stands at 50.

