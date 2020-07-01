New High As Kenya Records 307 More Covid-19 Cases, Tally Rises To 6,673

Kenya has confirmed 307 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours after testing 3,591 samples, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman has said.

This now raises the number of infections confirmed in the country since the outbreak of the disease to 6,673.

This is the highest number of cases to be recorded in a single day since the outbreak of the disease in the country in March.

At the same time, one more Covid-19 patient has died raising the death toll to 149.

50 more patients have also been discharged after recovering. The number of recoveries now stands at 2,089.

Addressing the nation from Afya House during the daily Covid-19 briefing, Dr Aman stated that the spike in cases is worrying.

Read: Kiambu Central MP Njomo Says Late Mum Was Buried Hurriedly At Night After False Covid-19 Result

The CAS called on Kenyans to continue practising preventive measures issued by the ministry of health and the World Health Organization (WHO) as part of efforts to flatten the Covid-19 curve.

So far, Acting Director-General of Health Dr Patrick Amoth, who also spoke at the press conference, said a total of 186 health workers have contracted Covid-19 in the country.

Dr Amoth noted that no healthcare worker has succumbed to the disease.

Of the new cases, 289 are Kenyans and 18 foreigners.

The youngest patient is a 1-year-old child and the oldest 81 years.

The new cases are distributed in the counties as follows: Nairobi (154), Mombasa (38), Machakos (33), Kiambu (20), Narok (20), Kajiado (14) and Busia (10).

Others counties that have reported new cases include Kericho (4); Makueni and Nakuru 5 cases each; Kilifi, Kisumu, Kitui and Uasin Gishu 1 case each.

The cases in Nairobi are distributed in sub-counties as follows: Dagoretti North (34); Kibra (22); Embakasi Central and Lang’ata (18); Starehe (17); Westlands (14); Embakasi South (10); Embakasi West (7); Kamukunji (5); Dagoretti, Makadara and Mathare (2 cases each); Embakasi Central, Roysambu and Ruaraka (1 case each).

The 38 cases in Mombasa are distributed as follows: Mvita (22); Likoni (10); Changamwe (5) and Nyali (1).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu