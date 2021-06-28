Kenya Records 287 Covid-19 Infections, 152 Recoveries in 24 Hours

Kenya has recorded 287 new cases of Covid-19 from a sample size of 2,699 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now 10.6% with a total of 182,884 infections. Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,945,736.

280 of the new cases are Kenyans while 7 are foreigners. 170 are males and 117 are females. The youngest is a three-month-old infant and the oldest an 89 year-old.

152 patients have recovered from the disease, with 84 from the home based and isolation care while 68 are from various health facilities.

Total recoveries stand at 124,588, with 90,074 from home based and isolation care while 34,514 are from various health facilities.

A total of 1,062 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,730 patients are on home based isolation and care.

101 patients are in ICU, 33 of whom are on ventilatory support and 45 on supplemental oxygen. 23 patients are on observation.

Another 116 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 102 of them in general wards and 14 are in High Dependency Unit.

Unfortunately, 17 patients have lost the battle to the disease in the last 24 hours, all of them being late deaths reports arising after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of April, May and June.

The death toll is now at 3,612.

