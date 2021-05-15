Kenya Records 267 Covid-19 Cases in the Last 24 hours as Positivity Rate Drops to 6 Percent

In the last 24 hours, Kenya has recorded 267 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 4,436. From the cases 253 are Kenyans and 14 are foreigners. 237 are males and 155 females. Total confirmed positive cases are now 165,379 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,741,604.

On a positive note, the Ministry of Health recorded 54 recoveries in the last 24 hours. 34 from the Home Based & Isolation Care while 23 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 113,489 of whom 82,484 are from Home Based Care & Isolation, while 31,005 are from various health facilities

On a sad note, 25 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, 8 having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month and 17 are deaths reported after conducting facility record audits. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,001.

A total of 1,030 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,813 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 117 patients are in the ICU, 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 73 on supplemental oxygen. 21 patients are on observation.

84 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 79 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

