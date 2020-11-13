Kenya Records 25 Covid-19 Deaths, 1,470 Infections

On Friday, 1,470 people tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 8,072 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 68,193 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.c

Kenya has cumulatively tested 774,982 samples since the virus struck in March.

From the cases 1,397 are Kenyans and 73 foreigners. 986 are males and 484 are females. The youngest case is a two-month old infant, while the oldest is 88.

Over the same period, 791 patients have tested negative; 695 from the home-based care program, while 96 have been discharged from various health facilities. Total recoveries are now 44,872.

Unfortunately, 25 other patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the death toll to 1,228.

According to the ministry of health, 1,364 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,726 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

54 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 16 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 32 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 93 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, 73 of whom are in the general wards and 20 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The infections are distributed in the counties as follows: Nairobi 649, Mombasa 183, Kilifi 124, Kiambu 77, Kericho 75, Kakamega 37, Kajiado 31, Busia 30, Uasin Gishu 24, Machakos 24, Kisii 22, Nakuru 19, Bomet 17, Kisumu 17, Meru 15, Elgeyo Marakwet 15, Narok 13, Kirinyaga 10.

Lamu 9, Mandera 9, Tana River 8, Nyeri 7, Taita Taveta 7, Bungoma 7, Laikipia 5, Nandi 5, Murang’a 4, Trans Nzoia 4, Nyandarua 4, Garissa 4, Vihiga 3, Kwale 2, Homabay 2, Makueni 2, Embu 2, Nyamira 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Kitui 1 and Isiolo 1.

