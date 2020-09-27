Kenya Records 244 New Covid-19 Cases As Total Reaches 38,115

Kenya has recorded 244 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours from 3,707 samples, bringing the total to 38,115. 228 are Kenyans and 16 are foreigners.

Of the new cases, 157 are male while 87 are female. The youngest case is a three-month-old infant and the oldest is aged 85.

Two more patients have, bringing the death toll to 691.

40 recoveries have been recorded, 10 from various hospitals and 30 from the home-based care program.

This raises the total number of recoveries to 24,621.

Nairobi leads with 63 new cases followed by Nakuru with 58, Kisii 23, Garissa 16, Kisumu 14 and Mombasa 13.

Kiambu has 10 cases, Busia 9 cases, Tran Nzoia 7 cases, Turkana 6 cases, Kajiado 5, Kericho 5, Uasin Gishu, Narok, Laikipia, Siaya each 2 cases.

Kakamega county, Marsabit, Bungoma, Meru, Murangá, Nyeri and Tharaka Nithi counties each have one case.

