Kenya Records 234 New Covid-19 Cases, 9 Deaths

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country rose to 246,530 on Sunday after 234 more people tested positive.

In a statement to newsrooms, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases are from a sample size of 3,737 tested in the last 24 hours.

Cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,498,049.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 6.3 percent.

From the cases, 231 are Kenyans while three are foreigners. 118 males while 116 are females. The youngest is a four-year-old child while the oldest is 97 years.

The cases are disributed in the counties as follows: Nairobi 49, Kitui 48, Makueni 19, Turkana 14, Nakuru 12, Kiambu 11, Uasin Gishu 11, Kajiado 10, Murang’a 9, Garissa 8, Mombasa 8, Meru 4, Nyandarua 3, Kakamega 3, Laikipia, Machakos, Marsabit, Bungoma, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi and Wajir 2 cases each, Baringo, Kisii, Nandi, Kisumu, Kericho, Kwale, Embu, Homa Bay and Isiolo 1 case each.

A total of 492 patients have also recovered from the disease, 452 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 40 from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 237,295 of whom 191,983 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 45,312 are from various health facilities.

On a sad note, the country has lost nine more people to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after audit of facility records in the month of September 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,989.

A total of 1,433 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,246 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 109 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 77 of whom are on ventilatory support and 25 on supplemental oxygen.

Seven patients are under observation. Another 505 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 470 of them in general wards and 35 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

So far, a total of 3,351,109 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 2,492,173 while second doses are 858,936. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 34.5 percent.

