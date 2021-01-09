Kenya Records 230 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Kenya has recorded 230 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was from a sample size of 6,515. The country’s caseload is now at 98,184.

Of the new cases, 221 are Kenyans while nine are foreigners. Consequently, 152 are male and 78 are female while the youngest is a two-year-old child and the oldest is 77.

On a better note, 137 patients have recovered from the virus with 127 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 10 have been discharged from various hospital facilities across the country. The tally for recoveries’ is now at 80,808.

Sadly, one patient has succumbed to the virus raising the number of fatalities in the country to 1,704.

Currently, there are 664 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 1,961 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

31 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 20 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 11 on supplemental oxygen. One is on observation.

Another 10 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen in the general wards and no patient is in the High Dependency Unit.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 77, Taita Taveta 36, Kiambu 20, Busia 19, Kisumu 12, Meru 11, Uasin Gishu 10, Kilifi 10, Kitui 9, Mombasa 4, Kajiado 4, Laikipia 3, Murang’a 3, Nakuru 2, Kisii 1, Machakos 1, Garissa 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Bungoma 1, Nyamira 1, Migori 1, Makueni 1, Siaya 1 and Vihiga 1.

