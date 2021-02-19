Kenya Records 226 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths In 24 Hours

Kenya has recorded 226 new COVID-19 cases from 4,606 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours. the country’s caseload is now at 103,841.

From the positive cases recorded, 165 are Kenyans while 61 are foreigners. 132 are male while 94 are female.

Also, the youngest is a two-year-old while the eldest is 98 years. The cumulative tests conducted so far are 1,258,624.

On a sad note, the country has lost 6 more patients to the virus bringing the death toll to 1,813.

Consequently, COVID-19 recoveries have risen by 75 bringing the tally for recoveries to 85,512. 49 patients were from home-based care while 26 were from various health facilities across the country.

333 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,150 patients are on Home Based Isolation & Care.

49 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 21 of whom are on ventilatory support & 23 on supplemental oxygen. 5 patients are on observation.

Another 9 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 8 of them in the general wards. 1 patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi142 cases, Kiambu 16, Nakuru 14, Machakos 9, Uasin Gishu 9, Laikipia 6, Mombasa 5, Meru 3, Nyeri 3, Bomet 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Garissa 2, Kajiado 2, Kilifi 2, Kwale 2, Turkana 2, Narok 1, Nyamira 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Kakamega 1 and Kericho 1.

