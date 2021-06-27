Kenya Records 204 New Covid-19 Cases, 24 Deaths

Kenya’s Covid-19 cases’ tally has risen to 182,597 after 204 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 2,971.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 6.9%.

In a statement to newsrooms on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said a total of 1,943,037 tests have so far been conducted.

From the new cases, 198 are Kenyans while six are foreigners. 110 are females and 94 males.

The youngest patient is a two-month-old baby while the oldest is aged 89.

The new cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 56 cases, HomaBay 27, Siaya 15, UasinGishu 14, Kisumu 12, Kakamega 12, Nakuru 9, Bungoma 6, Laikipia 6, Kericho 6, Kiambu 6, Kajiado 5, Nyeri 5, Kilifi 4, Nyandarua 4, Meru 4, Mombasa 3, Murang’a 3, Kisii 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Vihiga 1, Baringo 1, Bomet 1, Busia 1 and Garissa 1.

Kagwe said 44 more patients have recovered, 33 from the Home-based & Isolation Care program while 11 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 124,436 of whom 89,990 are from Home-based Care & Isolation program, while 34,446 are from various health facilities.

Unfortunately, 21 more patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of May and June.

Total Covid-19 fatalities recorded in the country so far stand at 3,595.

Currently, a total of 1,051 patients are admitted in various health facilities, while 6,760 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program.

101 patients are in the ICU, 33 of whom are on ventilatory support and 53 on supplemental oxygen. 15 patients are under observation.

114 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 105 of them in general wards and nine in High Dependency Units (HDU).

On vaccination progress in the country, Kagwe said as of 26th June 2021, a total of 1,287,776 vaccines had been administered.

Of these, total first doses are 1,002,499 while second doses are 285,277.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 28.5% with the majority being males at 56% while females are at 44%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 1.09%

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 83,526, Others 76,962, Health Workers 68,067, Teachers 35,503 while Security Officers are at 21,219.

