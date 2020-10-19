Kenya Records 195 COVID-19 Cases As Caseload Jumps To 45,076

Kenya has recorded 195 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was after 1,852 samples were tested bringing the country’s caseload to 45,076.

Through a statement by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, of the new cases, 176 are Kenyans and 19 are foreigners while 137 are male and 58 female. Ultimately, the youngest is a five-month-old infant while the oldest is 75 years.

On a sad note, 7 more patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 839.

227 patients have ideally recovered and were discharged with 146 from the home-based care program and 81 from various health facilities across the country. Recoveries’ tally is now at 32,084.

The number of patients in ICU is 39 while 39 people are on supplemental oxygen. The total number of people admitted to various health facilities is 1,084.

Read: 685 More Test Positive For Covid-19 As Government Predicts Higher infections

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 99, Busia 18, Uasin Gishu 17, Meru 14, Mombasa 10, Kiambu 10, Murang’a 8, Nakuru 7, Kajiado 3, Kisumu 2, Machakos 2, Bungoma 1, Wajir 1, Kitui 1, Nyandarua 1 and Nandi 1.

The cases in Nairobi are in the following areas: Westlands (15), Dagoretti North (10), Roysambu (9), Lang’ata (8), Embakasi East and Ruaraka (7) cases each, Makadara (6), Embakasi South, Kasarani and Starehe (5) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central, Embakasi West, Kamukunji and Kibra (4) cases each, Embakasi West (2). In Busia, the 18 cases are from Matayos (17) and Teso North (1).

In Meru, the cases are from Imenti North (11), Igembe North, Imenti Central and Tigania West (1) case each. In Mombasa, the 10 cases are from Jomvu and Mvita (4) cases each, Changamwe and Kisauni (1) case each.

Read Also: CS Kagwe’s Covid-19 Team Holds Crisis Meeting Amid Surge In Cases

The cases in Nakuru are from Naivasha (4) and Nakuru East (3) while in Kajiado, the 3 cases are from Kajiado East, Kajiado North and Kajiado West (1) case each.

In Uasin Gishu cases are distributed in Ainabkoi (9), Turbo (5), Kapseret, Moiben and Soy (1) case each.

The cases in Kiambu are from Kikuyu (4), Ruiru (2), Gatundu South, Kabete, Kiambaa and Lari (1) case each.

In Kisumu, all the 2 cases are from Kisumu Central, while in Machakos, all the 2 cases are from Athi River.

The case in Bungoma is from Kimilili, the case in Wajir is from Wajir East, the case in Kitui is from Kitui Central, the case in Nyandarua is from Kinangop, and the case in Nandi is from Chesumei.

In Murang’a, the 8 cases are from Kigumo (7) and Kandara (1).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu